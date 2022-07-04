Ex-flatmate gets bail in Sushant Singh death case

Drugs case: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Pithani on a bond of Rs 50,000

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 04 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 12:30 ist

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Siddharth Pithani, the former flatmate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested in a drug case related to the actor's death. Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is already out on bail, is also an accused in the case.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Pithani on a bond of Rs 50,000. Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May 2021 from Hyderabad. He is currently in judicial custody. He had been booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges.

Pithani had sought bail, claiming he was framed in a false case. He had claimed in his plea that he was never found in possession of any drugs, and nothing which could suggest he was involved in drug trafficking was recovered from him.

Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his Mumbai residence in June 2020. Later, the NCB began a probe, based on some WhatsApp chats, into an alleged drug supply racket in the film industry. The NCB had also arrested several people, including Rhea Chakraborty. Most of them are now out on bail

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sushant Singh Rajput
India News
Drugs case

What's Brewing

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

 