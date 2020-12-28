Dry run for Covid-19 vaccine drive begins in four states

Ahead of the nation-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre is conducting a dry-run across four states on december 28 and 29 to test the readiness of the systems put in place for the elaborate exercise.

The mock-drill, to be conducted on Monday and Tuesday in Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat, would entail testing of cold-storage and transport arrangements, data-entry in the Co-WIN software developed exclusively for vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members.

Each state will plan the dry run in two districts and preferably in five different session-type settings – district hospital, community health centre (CHC) or primary health care centre (PHC), urban site, private health facility, and rural outreach.

This will also provide hands-on experience to programme managers at various levels.

An important focus of the dry run will be on the management of any possible adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) as well as on adherence and management of infection control practices at the session site to prevent disease transmission.

(With inputs from Sagar Kulkarni)