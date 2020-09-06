Dubai Health Authority to enhance exchange of best practices with India

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and India are collaborating to further enhance cooperation in the medical field amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of their constant endeavour to foster knowledge-transfer and provide high-quality care to patients.

A meeting was held recently between Director-General of the DHA, Humaid Al-Qutami and the Indian Consul General, Dr Aman Puri to discuss the possible collaboration, according to a statement.

The statement said the DHA and India are collaborating to further enhance cooperation in the medical field amid Covid-19.

Al-Qutami highlighted the long-standing relationship between the UAE and India in several fields including the health sector, the statement said.

The two also discussed ways to explore and enhance cooperation between the two countries in the medical field.

Puri said that Covid-19 has reinforced the importance of collaboration between countries and health systems.

He discussed collaboration opportunities and knowledge-transfer in various medical fields particularly between the DHA and National Health Authority of India.

The two sides will discuss knowledge transfer, exchange of best practices and collaboration in all aspects of healthcare delivery in both countries, said the statement.

On August 18, Indian health officials held a webinar to discuss public and mental health, and to explore collaborative healthcare opportunities. In December 2019, a delegation headed by Al-Qutami had visited India on an official tour.

The delegation had visited several hospitals in India to explore collaborative opportunities.

Specific areas of collaboration included mental health, organ transplant, medical research, cancer care, cardiology, health innovation, mental health services and geriatric services.

India's Covid-19 count has crossed over 41 lakh. More than 70,000 people have died due to the infection in the country.

The UAE has so far reported 73,984 cases with 388 deaths.