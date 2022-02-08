Dynastic politics biggest threat to India: PM's jibe at Congress

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday continued his attack on the Congress, saying that some in the Opposition believe that India was only born in 1947.

"Democracy and debate have been part of India for centuries, the democracy in India was not a 'meherbaani' (mercy) of the Congress." the PM said in Rajya Sabha, replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President.

Intensifying his attack, he added that dynastic politics is the worst thing to happen to a democracy, "When one family dominates India, the biggest casualty is talent."

It's time the Congress party works on the mistakes of its ancestors, the party is against the spirit of the nation, he added.

Soon after his scathing remarks, the Congress party walked out of the House in protest.

