13 killed in Nagaland during 'counter insurgency operation'; CM, Amit Shah condemn 'unfortunate incident'

12 civilians were killed by security forces at Tiru area in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening during an "anti-insurgency operation" following which locals killed an army personnel and injured others.

According to local sources, the army team opened fire on a group of men, who were returning from work in a coal mine, suspecting them to be insurgents. "All of them were innocent civilians," one tribal leader claimed.

According to him, local residents, who had gone in search of the workers and found their bodies, attacked the army team in anger and set their vehicles on fire. One army jawan died and a few more were injured in the attack by locals.

A statement issued by headquarters of army's 3 Corps at Kohima said a "specific operation" was launched in Tiru area based on "credible" intelligence about likely movement of insurgents.

"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," said the statement. "The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the army sain in its statement

Condeming the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted on Sunday morning, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections."

Home minister Amit Shah also condemned the incident and said a high level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be set up by Nagaland government for justice to the families of those killed in the incident

Mon shares border with Myanmar and is believed to a transit route for insurgents in the Northeast taking shelter in the neighbouring country.

The incident took place when the annual Hornbill Festival is under way at Kisama heritage village, about 12 kms from state capital Kohima.

