13 Manipur teachers injured after students expelled for using unfair means in exams attack

At least 13 teachers were injured in an alleged attack and vandalism by a group of students in Manipur's Thoubal district after one of them was expelled for using unfair means during their board examinations.

Sources said a group of students resorted to vandalism at Lilong Higher Secondary Madrassa in Thursday, where the flying squad of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur caught a student while using "unfair means" and expelled him during an inspection.

Confirming the incident, the office of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday evening said the angry students also caused huge damages to the school property as well as the vehicles of the supervising officer, officer-in-charge and assistant officer-in-charge and teachers.

Condemning the incident, the chief minister said that such barbaric acts severely undermine the government’s efforts to improve the quality of education in the state. He warned that the government would not tolerate the vandalism of school properties and assault on teachers. The chief minister further stated that those culprits will be booked under the rule of law.