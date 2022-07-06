15 persons still missing in Manipur landslide site even after eight days, 46 bodies recovered so far

Despite a continuous search by various agencies and with the use of sophisticated gadgets for eight days, at least 15 persons including two territorial army personnel remained still traceless in the landslide site in Manipur's Noney district on Tuesday.

The army said that searches by various agencies recovered 46 bodies, 28 belonging to the territorial army and 18 civilians but 15 remained traceless. Eighteen persons were rescued on July 27 and 28.

Army, Assam Rifles, territorial army, NDRF and SDRF are continuing the search since the landslide took place on the night of June 27 burying an under-construction railway yard at Tupul.

"Mortal remains of five personnel of the territorial army including Lt. Col. KD Pandey have been sent to respective home stations by IAF aircraft and civil airlines to Kolkata, Bagdogra and Delhi. They were paid full military honors by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) at Imphal. Similar befitting honors were paid at respective home stations as well," said a statement issued by the army.

"Relentless efforts to search for remaining missing persons will continue till the last individual is found," it said.

Army has been using the through-wall imaging radar, dogs squad beside other equipment in the search operation.