2 Bengal health workers refuse to work in quarantine centre, terminated from service

Two health personnel were terminated from service for refusing to work in a quarantine centre in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said on Wednesday.

"The two health workers were assigned duty at a quarantine centre in Kalchini block on April 3. However, they did not report for duty there. Their services were terminated for refusing to work in the facility," Alipurduar Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr Subarna Goswami said.

Negligence in duty and refusal to perform duties related to the coronavirus outbreak will not be tolerated, the official added.