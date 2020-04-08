2 Bengal health workers refuse to work in quarantine centre, terminated from service

2 WB health workers fired for refusing quarantine work

  Apr 08 2020
  updated: Apr 08 2020
A man rides a three-wheeler cart loaded with gas cylinders (C) as he crosses a road covered with paintings about precautions to follow during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on April 7, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

 Two health personnel were terminated from service for refusing to work in a quarantine centre in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said on Wednesday.

"The two health workers were assigned duty at a quarantine centre in Kalchini block on April 3. However, they did not report for duty there. Their services were terminated for refusing to work in the facility," Alipurduar Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr Subarna Goswami said.

Negligence in duty and refusal to perform duties related to the coronavirus outbreak will not be tolerated, the official added.

