2013 Patna serial blasts: 9 out of 10 accused convicted

One of the accused was acquitted due to the absence of evidence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 12:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An NIA court has convicted nine out of 10 accused in a 2013 serial blast case in Gandhi Maidan in Patna. 

The blasts had occurred at the venue of then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s “Hunkar” rally.

One of the accused was acquitted due to the absence of evidence. 

More to follow...

NIA
Bihar
Patna
India News

