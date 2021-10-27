2013 Patna serial blasts: 9 out of 10 accused convicted

An NIA court has convicted nine out of 10 accused in a 2013 serial blast case in Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
The blasts had occurred at the venue of then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s “Hunkar” rally.
One of the accused was acquitted due to the absence of evidence.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?
Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer
Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul
'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea
5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events
SpaceX needs to fix the toilet before astronauts launch
DH Radio: How infra plans are taking away playgrounds
DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!
Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?
Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel