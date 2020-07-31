38-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Manipur

38-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Manipur; toll rises to 5

PTI, Imphal,
  • Jul 31 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 16:05 ist

Manipur registered its fifth Covid-19 death on Friday as a 38-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a doctor of the medical establishment said.

The man, a resident of Lilong Khunou locality in Thoubal district was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) on July 29 as he was having difficulty in breathing, the doctor said.

He had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

The man died at JNIMS this morning, the doctor said.

On Thursday three persons had died of Covid-19 in the state while one had died on Wednesday.

Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 Covid-19 cases of which 829 were active as 1,672 patients have recovered from the disease.

