4 dead, 6 hospitalised after drinking hooch in Bihar

At least four persons died and six were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Bihar's Siwan district.

The deaths were reported on Sunday night.

Amit Kumar Pandey, the district magistrate of Siwan, said that the people died in mysterious circumstances, but the reasons of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report.

"We are investigating the incident on the basis of statements of those who are critically ill. 10 suspects have been arrested so far. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports to ascertain the actual cause of deaths," Pandey said.

The incident happened in Bala village under Naviganj police station.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Bind, Janak Bind, Dhurendra Manjhi and Rajesh Rawat. While Sankar Manjhi, Jitendra Manjhi, Raju Manjhi, Durlabh Rawat, Surendra rawat, and Munna Manjhi are battling for their lives in hospital. The family members of the majority of deceased are claiming they have consumed liquor on Sunday morning following which their health condition deteriorated.

Naresh Bind died in the village while the other three were admitted to Sadar hospital and later referred to Patna Medical College Hospital. They died on the way to PMCH.