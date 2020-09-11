5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh likely to be handed over by China on Saturday: Kiren Rijiju

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China is likely to hand over the five youths from Arunachal Pradesh to Indian Army on Saturday, 10 days after they had "inadvertently crossed over" to the other side.

"The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the five youths of Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow (September 12) at the designated location," Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Friday evening.

Rijiju is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal West Constituency under which the area from where the five youths were allegedly abducted by PLA falls. The minister, however, did not mention the exact location of the handing over.

Prakash Ringling, brother of Prasad Ringling, one of the youths, posted in Facebook on September 4 that five persons including his brother from Nacho circle in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh were abducted by troops of PLA from Sera-7. The McMahon Line between India and China is about 100km from Sera 7, a remote location having no road and telephone network.

The army had said the five had gone there for hunting and had "inadvertently" crossed over to the other side on September 2. Chinese spokesperson had on September 7 denied having any information about them but the next day PLA confirmed to Indian Army that the youths were in their side.

The McMahon Line demarcates the boundary between Tibet autonomous region of China and Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as its own. The McMahon Line is not properly demarcated and small cement pillars erected on the Indian side often get covered under jungles thereby resulting in confusion and tension.

In March this year, PLA had "detained" a local youth, Togley Singkam, who had reportedly ventured into "Chinse territory" but was released 19 days later after the matter was taken up by Indian Army.