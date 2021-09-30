6 dead, 16 others injured as bus falls into a river in Meghalaya

At least six passengers died and 16 others were injured after a bus fell into a river on Thursday night while on its way from Tura to Meghalaya capital Shillong.

Police in East Garo Hills district in Meghalaya said the driver of the bus belonging to Meghalaya Transport Corporation lost control and fell into the Ringdi river at Nongchram village at around mid night. The driver, Everestar Kharumbuid, aged 45 also died in the mishap.

"Rescue team from Rongjeng and Williamnagar Fire and emergency services rushed to the accident site for helping the victims. The injured were rushed to Rongjeng public health centre for medical assistance. The river had swollen due to rain with strong currents," police in the district said in a statement.

The deceased has been identified as Dismi M. Sangma, Sengsrang R. Marak, Traiwin R. Marak, Tangsimbirth M. Sangma, Chekamchi G. Momin and Everestar Kharumbuid.

Police released a phone number (Police control no. +918794765696) for family members of those who died or injured in the mishap.

Police said investigation was underway to find out the exact cause of the accident.

