6 hurt in clash in Panki town, prohibitory order issued

6 injured in clash in Jharkhand's Panki town, prohibitory order clamped

The clash occurred following an altercation over the damage to the welcome gate installed for the upcoming Shivratri festival in Panki bazar

PTI
PTI, Medininagar,
  • Feb 15 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least six people were injured in a clash between two groups belonging to different communities in Panki town of Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The clash occurred following an altercation over the damage to the welcome gate installed for the upcoming Shivratri festival in Panki bazar.

Prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in Panki town following the clash, the officer said.

Also Read | 36 Jharkhand labourers stranded in Tajikistan: Official

Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said adequate police force has been deployed in Panki to maintain law and order.

Senior police officials were also camping there to bring the situation under control.

Inspector General of Police (Palamu) Raj Kumar Lakra said the clash occurred following an altercation, which ensued brick-batting and attack on each other with lathis over damage to the welcome gate installed for upcoming Shivratri festival.

Also Read | Mumbai: Caretaker kills 70-year-old, injures wife; arrested

Some people from both community were taken into custody, the IGP said.

Deputy Commissioner A Dode along with senior officials have reached the spot.

The situation is tense but under control, the officer added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jharkhand
India News

What's Brewing

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

 