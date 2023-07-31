Mamata expresses concern over dengue cases in Bengal

8 dead, over 4,000 infected: Mamata expresses concern over dengue cases in West Bengal

Stressing that strict measures are being taken to tackle dengue, she warned private hospitals of strict actions in case patients are denied treatment.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 31 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 15:28 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

Eight people have died of dengue in West Bengal while 4,401 people have been infected till July 26, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, expressing concern over the situation.

Speaking in the assembly, Banerjee said dengue cases are on the rise this year as panchayats are unable to control the situation because they are yet to form the boards after the elections.

Stressing that strict measures are being taken to tackle dengue, she warned private hospitals of strict actions in case patients are denied treatment.

Also Read | Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya still critical

The fight against dengue is being disrupted, she said, asking private hospitals to treat patients without caring about money.

If a hospital refuses to accept the health card, its license will be revoked, she said.

Banerjee said most of the cases were being reported from North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

Meanwhile, the BJP asked Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay to provide time for discussing the dengue issue in the House, and when it was rejected, they staged a walkout.

BJP MLAs demonstrated outside the House, claiming that the chief minister provided incorrect information on dengue and that at least 10 lakh people were infected in the state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
dengue
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

 