8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits it in MP

Eight passengers of a private bus heading to Hyderabad were injured when a truck hit their vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday morning, police said.
The accident took place at around 7 am near Multhan village on Lebad-Nayagaon road, some 70 km from the district headquarters, Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said.
Also Read | Four killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Mandya
The sleeper coach bus was going from Jodhpur (in Rajasthan) to Hyderabad (Telangana) when a truck coming from back side hit the vehicle, the official said. The side portion of the bus was badly damaged, he said. Eight persons were injured and undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Badnawar, the official said. The truck was seized, he added.
