AIUDF MLA resigns from party, likely to join Assam BJP

AIUDF MLA resigns from party, likely to join BJP in Assam

A senior AIUDF leader said the party has received Talukdar's resignation letter

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Aug 31 2021, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 23:48 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Phanidhar Talukdar on Tuesday resigned from the party, claiming that it is for "the larger interest" of the people of his constituency as well as Assam. The first-time MLA is likely to resign from the Assembly and join the ruling BJP on Wednesday, sources close to him said.

He stepped down from the post of secretary of the AIUDF legislative unit with immediate effect.

"I am also withdrawing my primary membership of AIUDF party in the larger interest of the people of my constituency and the people of Assam," Talukdar said in his resignation letter. On August 29, he had said that he would join the BJP on September 1.

The AIUDF MLA of Bhabanipur constituency had unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate from the seat several times in previous assembly polls. He later joined the AIUDF and fought the election held earlier this year.

Talukdar got 55,975 votes against ruling ally Asom Gana Parishad candidate Ranjit Deka's 52,748 votes, thereby becoming the only Hindu MLA of the party that predominantly has a Muslim base.

A senior AIUDF leader said the party has received Talukdar's resignation letter.

The party currently has 16 MLAs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AIUDF
BJP
Assam
Northeast
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 