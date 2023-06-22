Amit Shah convenes all-party meeting to discuss Manipur unrest on June 24

The Narendra Modi government has convened an all party meeting on Saturday to discuss the situation in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened the meeting in the national capital on June 24 at 3 PM to discuss the situation in the state, the Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson said in a tweet on Wednesday late night.

Shah had visited Manipur and spent three days late last month but violence had continued in the state. Residence of Union Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in Imphal was torched by protesters.

The violence had erupted following demands by the Meitei community that they should be included in the Scheduled Tribes list, which was opposed by the Kuki community.

Opposition parties have been demanding an all-party meeting on Manipur for some time and had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not commenting on the situation for the past 50 days since the violence broke out.

Three delegations, including two of those from the BJP, had come to the capital but could not meet the Prime Minister.

A delegation of leaders from Manipur belonging to ten Opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, were camping in the capital since June 10 but could not get an audience with the Prime Minister, who left for the United States on Tuesday.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien had also written to Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs chairperson Brijlal to immediately call a meeting to discuss the situation in the north-eastern state.

The Opposition delegation had released their memorandum, claiming that they could not submit it to Modi.

The parties -- Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, RSP and Forward Bloc -- alleged that the "stoic silence" of the Prime Minister over the ethnic violence which has claimed many lives and created havoc for thousands of citizens in Manipur sends a "clear message of indifference" to the people of Manipur.