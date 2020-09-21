Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Covid-19 tally crosses 3,600

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,651 on Monday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Four new patients have travel history, while three fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 148 active coronavirus cases, while 3,451 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 51,262 samples for Covid-19 tests, of which 51,168 reports have been received and 94 are awaited, the official added.