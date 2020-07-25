Another Covid-19 patient dies by suicide in Patna AIIMS

  Jul 25 2020
A 21-year-old Covid-19 patient, who was apparently depressed, died by suicide in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, where he was admitted, an official said on Saturday.

This is the second suicide case in the premier hospital involving a coronavirus infected patient in just over a month.

Rahul Kumar, a resident of Bihta in Patna district, jumped from the third floor of Indoor Patient Building in the hospital on Friday evening, the facility's Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar said.

Rahul, who was admitted to the hospital on July 20, had no other medical history, he said.

The youth may be under depression after he tested positive for coronavirus infection and that could have led to the incident, Dr Kumar said.

This is the second suicide case of a Covid-19 patient in AIIMS, Patna and third in the state.

On June 22, a 32-year-old patient died after he hanged himself in an empty room of the hospital.

A 30-year-old migrant worker, who had returned from Delhi, also hanged himself at a quarantine centre at Hajipur in Vaishali district on May 20. 

