BJP worker found dead in Bengal, kin allege TMC leaders' involvement

"My son was missing since Wednesday. We were being threatened by a few members of the TMC for quite some time. I am sure that my son was murdered by them," his mother Henarani Middya alleged, seeking a CBI investigation.

Police said that after receiving a missing person's complaint, they started searching for Middya, and with the help of his mobile tower location, they found the body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

Rejecting the allegation, TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed told PTI, 'The BJP has a tendency to blame TMC for everything. Even before knowing what led to the death, they are blaming us. This is ridiculous.' PTI SCH SOM