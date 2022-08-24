Anubrata Mondal sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Another embarrassment for Trinamool as Anubrata Mondal sent to judicial custody

Mondal, who is Trinamool district chief in Birbhum, was arrested on August 11 by the Central Bureau of Investigation

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Aug 24 2022, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:57 ist
Abubrata Mondal. Credit: IANS File Photo

A CBI special court judge in West Bengal’s Asansol sent senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Mondal, who is Trinamool district chief in Birbhum, was arrested on August 11 by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the cross-border cattle smuggling case. He was in the agency’s custody as per a court directive, as he was an accused in the illegal cross-border cattle trade case.

Although Mondal’s lawyer petitioned for his bail on health grounds, the advocate for the CBI opposed it saying Mondal’s release could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

Also Read | TMC's Anubrata seeks CBI probe into threat against judge

While party supremo, and West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, had supported Mondal during a party event on August 14, the party itself had maintained that it had “zero tolerance” for corruption. Although Banerjee had indicated the party's dissatisfaction regarding the investigation and related process by central agencies, the party also sought a more “neutral” approach about the inquiry procedures by the central investigation agencies.

Mondal’s judicial custody is one more point of worry for the ruling party as it follows the arrest of former state minister Partha Chatterjee—who was suspended by the party following his arrest.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Chatterjee on July 23, he was sent to jail on August 5 following a court directive; the custody was later extended till August 31.

Chatterjee was the party’s secretary general, and a minister in the West Bengal government and Mondal is considered to be a strongman in Birbhum district. While Chatterjee is under investigation for the alleged irregularities in recruitment to positions in state-run schools, Mondal was under scrutiny for cattle smuggling scam.

However, Mondal still could claim party support, which was missing in Chatterjee’s case where the party leadership immediately dissociated from the former minister Chatterjee and maintained that the law will take its own course.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anubrata Mondal
CBI
West Bengal
TMC 
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

 