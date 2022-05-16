Army says China building infra near Arunachal border

Army says China building infrastructure near Arunachal border

The Chinese authorities have built border villages close to the LAC that can be used for dual purposes, Lt Gen R P Kalita said

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • May 16 2022, 19:37 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 19:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian Army's Eastern command chief on Monday said China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is engaged in infrastructure capacity enhancement across the international border in Arunachal Pradesh.

General Officer Commanding-in Chief of the Eastern command, Lt Gen R P Kalita, however, said the Indian side is also continuously upgrading its infrastructure and capabilities to deal with any situation which may arise along the border.

Also Read | LAC stand-off: Two years and counting

"Across the Line of Actual Control in Tibet region, a lot of infrastructure development is going on. The other side is constantly upgrading their road, rail and air connectivity so that they are in a better position to respond to a situation or mobilise forces," he said at a press conference here.

The Chinese authorities have built border villages close to the LAC that can be used for dual purposes, Kalita said. "We are continuously monitoring the situation. We are also upgrading our infrastructure and capabilities as well as the mechanism to handle the situation. These have put us in a robust position," he added.

The Indian Army Commander acknowledged that difficult terrain and inclement weather conditions have been the biggest challenges while enhancing capabilities and infrastructure in forward locations. He asserted that the Indian Army is fully ready with "high level of operational preparedness".

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Army
India News
China
Arunachal Pradesh
PLA
People's Liberation Army

What's Brewing

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

 