Arrested Bengal minister’s 'close aide' remanded to one-day ED custody

A city court on Sunday remanded Arpita Mukherjee, an alleged close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, to one-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.
Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday after grilling her for several hours at her residence in a posh apartment block in south Kolkata, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered by sleuths of the central agency.
Also Read—West Bengal school recruitment scam explained
Metropolitan Magistrate Namrata Singh, in charge of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, directed that Mukherjee be produced before the designated ED court on Monday.
ED counsels, including Abhijit Bhadra, had prayed for 14 days’ custody of Mukherjee.
Chatterjee, the West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister, was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into an alleged school jobs scam.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition
How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure
Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break
With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton
Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George
Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales
When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded
Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday
India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025