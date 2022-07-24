ED gets 1-day custody of WB minister’s 'close aide'

Arrested Bengal minister’s 'close aide' remanded to one-day ED custody

Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday after grilling her for several hours at her residence

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 24 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 19:58 ist
Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, before Bankshall court for her custody in Kolkata. Credit: IANS Photo

A city court on Sunday remanded Arpita Mukherjee, an alleged close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, to one-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday after grilling her for several hours at her residence in a posh apartment block in south Kolkata, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered by sleuths of the central agency.

Also Read—West Bengal school recruitment scam explained

Metropolitan Magistrate Namrata Singh, in charge of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, directed that Mukherjee be produced before the designated ED court on Monday.

ED counsels, including Abhijit Bhadra, had prayed for 14 days’ custody of Mukherjee.

Chatterjee, the West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister, was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into an alleged school jobs scam.

