Arunachal Cabinet decides to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to people above 18 years

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved procurement of four lakh Covishield vaccines to be administered for free on people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, official sources said.
A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also approved allotment of Rs 65 crore for procurement of the vaccine.
The amount is above the budget allocation for the health department, the sources said.
It was also decided that the people aged between 18 and 44 years will get the vaccine against Covid-19 free of cost.
The cabinet directed the health department to facilitate registration of all people above 18 years in the state, the sources added.
The Centre recently announced a policy making all people above 18 years of age eligible to get inoculated from May 1.
Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic
When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive
SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS
Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'
Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms
Are racial background and Covid fatality related?
What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?
Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles
Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards
Discarding this mask? A plant will grow