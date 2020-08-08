Arunachal: 'Flying beast' Chinook helicopter airlifts seeds for kitchen garden in remote Vijaynagar

The Chinook helicopters of Indian Air Force are used not just for transporting weapons, troops or supplies.

Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday used the helicopter to airlift seeds for a kitchen garden project in remote Vijaynagar, to ensure uninterrupted supply of nutritious food to its residents.

"The roaring beast Chinook takes off for Vijaynagar today, a remote town in Indo-Myanmar border, carrying kitchen garden seeds. The Arunachal government has recently launched Nutritional Kitchen Garden and Cluster Farming schemes for Atma Nirbhar Bharat encouraging Vocal For Local campaign," Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted with photos of a Chinook carrying the seeds packet.

Vijayanagar, situated at about 4,000 feet in Changlang district still does not have a motorable road. Nearly 4,000 of its residents, depends on IAF helicopters for essentials. Otherwise, they have to trek 157-km to reach Miao town bordering Assam.

Other essential items were transported from Miao to Vijaynagar but one sortie was carried out for the kitchen garden seeds. This shows the importance the government is giving to the kitchen garden project, said an official at Miao.

Faced with difficulties to transport the essential items including vegetables from Assam and rest of the country during the Coronavirus lockdown, Arunachal Pradesh government launched a scheme under which 2,000 households in each Assembly Constituency (total 60) would be provided seeds free of cost to grow vegetables in their houses.

Sub-divisional horticulture officer, Miao, Langhom Tangkha told DH over the phone that 278 households in Vijaynagar have been selected for free distribution of the seeds to organically grow 16 varieties of vegetables. "Apart from the seeds, tools and types of equipment required for kitchen gardens will also be provided free of cost.

Good quality seeds have been procured from National Seeds Certification Agency and we hope the beneficiaries will grow their own vegetables. At the same time they can sell the surplus items to earn some extra money," Tangkha said.

Vijaynagar, situated along India-Myanmar border is dominated by former Assam Rifles personnel, who were settled there in 1961 for strategic reasons.