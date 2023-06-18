Ashish Kumar Saha appointed Tripura Congress chief

Former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha has been appointed as the new president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress. He replaced Birajit Sinha.

Sinha was recently admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for vocal cord surgery and is recovering.

"The Congress president has appointed Ashish Kumar Sinha, ex-MLA as the President of Tripura Pradesh Congress committee with immediate effect," an official statement from the party said on Saturday.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing party chief Birajit Singh, MLA," the statement further said.