Assam Bhawan to come up in Bengaluru, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits proposed site

Bengaluru will soon have an Assam Bhawan to cater to visitors from the Northeastern state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the proposed site of Assam Bhawan at Big Banyan Tree Road in Bengaluru and discussed the issues concerning the project.

During the visit, the Chief Minister discussed the project in detail with the officials and directed them to coordinate with Bengaluru Development Authority to obtain required approvals for commencement of construction work at the earliest, an official statement said.

The bhawan will cater to a large number of people who visit Bengaluru for treatment and other work.

Assam government has also taken steps for setting up Assam Bhawan at New Delhi’s Dwarka, Kolkata’s Russel Street and other major cities of the country including Chandigarh, Puducherry and Hyderabad. The Chief Minister earlier directed that the proposed Assam Bhawan at Dwarka in New Delhi should be dedicated to the needs of the patients and students, said the statement.

