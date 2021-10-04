Assam CID register case against 36 teachers who got jobs with 'forged' TET certificates

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Monday registered a case against 36 teachers, who got jobs with "forged" Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The case was registered based on an instruction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a complant that the teachers submitted forget TET documents to director of education in Kokrajhar, one of the four districts in BTR and got the jobs. An inquiry was conducted and evidence was detected in favour of the allegations.

"The investigation conducted so far revealed that forged TET certificates were submitted as if the accused qualified even though they actually failed in the test, in some cases fake roll numbers have been used and in some cases roll numbers of successful candidates were misused by unsuccessful candidates for generating forged certificates. The candidates have dishonestly and fraudulently obtained appointment letters thereby causing long-term impact on the state’s education system which will adversely impact the careers of several innocent students," said a statement issued by Assam police on Monday evening.

A TET qualified certificate is a must for appointment of teachers in government schools.

The cases was registered under section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 IPC (submission of forged documents).

"Special operations were launched in various districts of Assam to trace the accused. Several accused have been brought to CID Headquarters from various districts of Assam for interrogation and verification of documents. The investigation is continuing and a special investigation team of CID has been formed for this purpose," said the statement.

Check out the latest DH videos here: