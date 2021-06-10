Assam CM Sarma hails 'strategic vaccination' for 50% drop in Covid cases

Covid-19 cases in Assam have come down by nearly 50 per cent in the past one month and the policy of "strategic vaccination" adopted by the health department made the difference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Thursday.

"The number of daily cases crossed 6,500 and the number was about 1,600 alone in Guwahati (Kamrup metro district). But now the daily cases has come down to 3,500-3,600. The number in Guwahati has also come down to 350-400. We are trying very hard to reduce the numbers further and hope that by the end of this month, we will be able to contain it," Sarma said.

Sarma was talking to reporters to highlight the work his government has done since May 10 when it took charge.

"We observed that most of the cases were reported from Guwahati, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Cachar and Nagaon districts. So we intensified vaccination drive in those areas. The people in entire Silchar town (Cachar) has got first dose of the vaccine. This helped us check the new cases. Because ultimately, the vaccines will reduce the rate of infection," Sarma said.

Assam's Covid-19 positivity rate reduced to 3.24 per cent on Wednesday (June 9) from 9.13 per cent on May 13. The number of daily deaths also came down from 80 to 55.

The state, however, still has over 48,000 active Covid-19 positive cases and over 3,793 people have died due to the virus so far since last year.

A curfew is still in place from 1 pm to 5 am as part of containment measures but the health department is mulling relaxation of rules after June 15 if the number of cases drops further.

