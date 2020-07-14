Assam flood: Nine more deaths, nearly 33 lakh affected in 28 districts

Flood in Assam claimed nine more lives in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 59 so far while nearly 33 lakh people remained affected by the deluge on Tuesday.

According to the daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three persons died in Dibrugarh district, two each in Tinsukia and Barpeta while Biswanath and Golaghat reported one death each since Monday.

It said a total of 32,94,127 people remained affected in 3,371 villages in 28 of the state's 33 districts. A total of 44,108 people were left homeless and were provided shelter in 517 relief camps.

The situation was worse in Barpeta district in western Assam, where over 5.49 lakh people remained affected by the flood. Similar situation prevailed in Morigaon (4.07 lakh), Dhubri (4.10 lakh), Goalpara (2.50 lakh) and South Salmara (2.25 lakh) districts.

The situation is unlikely to improve fast as the Brahmaputra continued to flow above the danger marks at Nematighat in Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and in Dhubri. Several tributaries also crossed the danger marks and water level was still rising.

Nearly 95% of Kaziranga National Park remained under water, where deaths of 51 animals have been reported so far while 102 were rescued. Flood also inundated major parts in Orang National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.