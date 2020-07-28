Assam flood: Slight improvement, but nearly 20 lakh still affected

Assam's flood situation slightly improved in the past 24 hours but nearly 20 lakh people still remained affected in 21 districts.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday said the number of affected people decreased by nearly 2 lakh since Monday but one new flood-related death was reported from upper Assam's Golaghat district. This increased the death toll in this year's flood to 104.

Water level showed decreasing trend but the Brahmaputra was still flowing above danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri on Tuesday. Some of the tributaries were also flowing above the danger mark, the bulletin said.

The ASDMA bulletin said 42,275 people were taking shelter in 236 relief camps.

Water level inside Kaziranga National Park decreased but 75% of the 434 sq km park was still underwater. The number of wild animal deaths increased to 137, which included 10 rhinos. Another 163 animals have been rescued by forest personnel and local volunteers.

Flood this year has damaged 215 embankments, 184 bridges and 1846 roads so far. Flood resulted serious land erosion in Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Nalbari, Chirang, Biswanath, Baksa, South Salmara, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Charaideo, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Nagaon districts.

"The actual quantum of damages can be gauged only after water dries up," one offocial said.