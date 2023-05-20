Assam Police recommends CBI probe into death of woman sub-inspector

The Assam Police has recommended a CBI enquiry into the death of woman police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, who had become popular as the 'Dabang cop' in a purported road accident, a top official said on Saturday.

All police officers of Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts, where she worked and cases connected to her were lodged, including those related to her death, are being transferred, Assam Director General of Police G P Singh said.

The criminal investigation department of the police was initially entrusted with the inquiry.

"After reviewing the entire case with the CID team and senior officials at police headquarters, I have recommended to the government to transfer four cases related to Rabha to the CBI," he said at a press conference here.

Rabha, 30, who was also called 'Lady Singham' after Bollywood police movies for her strict dealings with those who broke the law, was killed early on Tuesday when her car collided head-on with a container truck at Sarubhugia village in Kaliabor sub-division of Nagaon district.

Singh said the decision to recommend the case to the central investigative agency was taken after considering the public sentiment for it.

It was also deemed proper to ask a neutral agency to investigate the matter as it involves the death of an officer of the Assam Police, the DGP added.

Of the four cases, three are lodged in Nagaon district, where she was posted.

In one of them, which was lodged on May 5, she was the investigating officer, while two cases are related to her death.

The fourth case was lodged in Lakhimpur against Rabha for alleged criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery, attempt to cause death, wrongful confinement and extortion.

It was registered on MaY 15, a day before her death. Singh said the decision to transfer all police officers of Nagaon and Lakhimpur, including their SPs, was taken after discussing with the chief minister, it has been decided to transfer all police officials of Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts, including the superintendents of police.

Rabha, who was in-charge of Morikolong police outpost in Nagaon, was known for her strict dealings but was in the news for her alleged involvement in financial irregularities.

After her death in the accident, Rabha's family and friends alleged foul play and demanded an impartial probe to find the truth behind it.