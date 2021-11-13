Assam Rifles Commandant, 6 others killed after terrorists ambush Army convoy in Manipur

A colonel of Assam Rifles, his wife, son and four other jawans died in an ambush carried out by an insurgent group in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 11 am near S Saikhem village under Brhiang police station when Colonel Biplab Tripathi was travelling with his family in the convoy. Tripathi was the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles unit.

"A convoy of Assam Rifles was ambushed by insurgents in Thinghat, Manipur on 13 Nov 2021 at 1100 hrs. Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of Commanding Officer i.e wife and child also lost their lives in the incident. DG and all ranks of Assam Rifles offer condolences to the brave soldiers and families of the deceased," said official statement of Manipur Encounter by HQ, DG Assam Rifles.

Sources suspected the involvement of People's Liberation Army (PLA), a banned insurgent group in Manipur. Formed in 1978, PLA has been carrying out violence in support of its demand for "Independent" Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack and called it an cowardly act. "The state force and para military are already on the job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice, Singh tweeted.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: