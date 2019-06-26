Assam Rifles seizes raw diamond worth Rs 10 cr, nabs 2

The Assam Rifles Tuesday seized 1,667 gram raw diamond worth Rs 10 crores from the possession of two women in Hailakandi district of south Assam and arrested them, police said.

They said that a team of Assam Rifles recovered the diamond from a bag when they searched an auto-rickshaw at Monacherra, 9 kms from Hailakandi town.

The two women, identified as Monia Sangma and Minati Sangma, were arrested, police said.

The Assam Rifles handed over the two women and the diamond to the police at the Lala police station.

Monia told the police that the precious stones were given to her by a cousin, who works in a coal mine in Meghalaya, for selling in the market and she was going to give it to a customer.