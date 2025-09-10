Qatari prime minister says nothing will deter Qatar's mediation role

<p>Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Tuesday that mediation efforts are part of the Qatari identity and nothing would deter its role in that regard, hours after Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Doha.</p><p>Doha, along with Cairo and Washington, has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas during the war in Gaza.</p><p>"Qatar has spared no efforts and will do everything it can to stop this war in Gaza, but for current talks, I do not think there's something valid right now after what we saw from today's attack," al-Thani said at a news conference.</p>.British PM Keir Starmer condemns Israeli strikes on Qatar.<p>He blamed Israel for sabotaging what he said were chances for peace, sharply criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whom he said practiced "state terrorism".</p><p>Netanyahu has said the attack was "entirely justified" and was ordered after an attack in Jerusalem and the loss of four Israeli soldiers in Gaza.</p><p>Al-Thani said U.S. officials first warned Qatar of the Israeli attack 10 minutes after it began, describing the strike as "100% treacherous."</p><p>"Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures to respond," he added, saying a legal team has been formed to handle the Gulf country's response to the attack. </p>