Bengal BJP issues show-cause notice to 14 members

Bengal BJP issues show-cause notice to 14 members over clash, vandalism at party office

The letter, issued by the party's state vice president Pratap Bandyopadhyay, warned the members of expulsion if they failed to give a satisfactory reply within a week

  • Jan 25 2021, 03:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 03:07 ist
The BJP on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to 14 members over clash and vandalism at a party office in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district.

Two BJP factions clashed, hurling stones at each other, at the district party office during a meeting on January 21. One group had stormed out of a meeting and ransacked furniture and set parked vehicles on fire.

"The conduct of these members goes against the party ethics and discipline and the BJP will take serious action even to the extent of expulsion if they cannot explain their conduct," a senior party leader said.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya had said that no act of indiscipline will be tolerated.

