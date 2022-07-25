Cop, 2 others injured in blast in Bengal police station

Bengal: Cop, two others injured in explosion inside police station

Sub-inspector Krishnendu Goswami and two civic volunteers suffered injuries

PTI
PTI, Baharampur,
  • Jul 25 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 16:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least three people, including a police officer, were injured when battery stored inside a police station in West Bengal's Murshidabad district exploded on Monday, officials said.

The blast took place inside the storeroom in Baharampur police station, they said.

Sub-inspector Krishnendu Goswami and two civic volunteers suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College, the officials said.

"CCTV footage of the police station is being examined, and the storeroom has been sealed,” a senior police officer said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Murshidabad
Explosion

What's Brewing

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

 