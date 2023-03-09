Bengal govt employees to go on ‘strike’ on March 10

A section of West Bengal government employees comprising 55 organisations under a joint representation, will be on a ‘strike’ on Friday and will protest, citing ‘pending’ dearness allowance as one of the three issues. The state government in a memorandum on Thursday cautioned that the absence, with certain exceptions, will invite a salary cut for the day.

The Sangrami Joutha Mancha, which collectively represents the associations and unions, has said that it has the support of central trade unions, and the Opposition parties, and the protest covers all government sectors, except the emergency services.

Bhaskar Ghosh, convenor of the Mancha, alleged that miscreants (with political affiliation) have tried to frighten the government employees in an urge to deter them from going on the protest.

Chandan Chatterjee, a representative of the joint platform said that the employees represent different sectors, namely, state government offices, municipal bodies, schools, colleges, and universities. The protest (strike) will cover official working hours, including employees on the morning shift in educational institutions.

“We are state government employees, and not submissive to any party. We had put forth our grievances before everyone, including the Trinamool,” he said when asked if the Opposition’s support is giving the protest a political colour.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking inside the state legislative assembly, on Monday, clarified that her government is offering the DA, as much as it was possible to offer under present circumstances.

Manas Ranjan Bhunia, a minister in the state government, termed the call for a strike unjustified. Bhunia observed that it’s ‘politics for the sake of politics’. He added that the chief minister has explained that the state also offers a full-term contribution for the pension, whereas, in other parts of the country, the pension includes contributory components.

He highlighted that in Bengal, salaries are disbursed on time and questioned the approach of the employees. He said that the government is doing its work, and it never said that it will not look into the employees’ issues. “... Is it not a procedure of political vendetta against a democratically elected government?” he questioned.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA, and leader of the Opposition in the state assembly said that his party’s ‘moral support’ is with the protesters.

The state government in its memorandum, taking into account the call for the ‘strike’, said that all its offices – including those provided with grants-in-aid, including educational institutions – will remain open and all employees will report for duty on Friday.

Except for certain exceptional situations, no leave will be granted on the day. “It is further notified that absence of employees on that day will be treated as dies-non (break in service) and no salary will be admissible unless such absence is covered by the following grounds (exceptions mentioned in the memorandum)…,” the government stated. The Mancha termed the government notice ‘illegal’, and has challenged the same.