Bengal promotes cyber security awareness in villages

Bengal govt puts out special edition magazine to create cyber security awareness in villages

According to Mazumdar, around 2,000 Bangla Sahayata Kendra, established across the state, are facilitating awareness among common people

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 10 2022, 02:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 02:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

To make people in villages aware about online threats, two West Bengal government departments have jointly prepared a special edition magazine on cyber security.

The state’s panchayats and rural development department, in coordination with information technology and electronics department, formally released on Friday a cyber security special edition of ‘Panchayati Raj’, the magazine brought out by the panchayats department.

“The panchayat structure functions with three layers. From children to the grownups—people in villages now have an option of using smartphones, and other devices like desktops and laptops. The trend is slowly picking up. We are attempting to make people aware how some individuals misuse the online medium,” Pradip Kumar Mazumdar, minister of panchayats and rural development department, told DH.

According to Mazumdar, around 2,000 Bangla Sahayata Kendra, established across the state, are facilitating awareness among common people. “What are the right things to do when connected online? The information is being shared in a simple way, with use of photographs,” he said.

Babul Supriyo, minister of information technology and electronics department, who was also present at the launch event, highlighted the importance of understanding the two sides of online media. Giving various examples—online offers of availing prize money by paying a low processing fee, or offers made by sites for downloading music for free—Supriyo explained that such were misleading offers, and people, at times, share personal information that could have disastrous results.

The special edition of the magazine on cyber security will be circulated widely in rural areas. Around 12,000 copies have been printed, a senior official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
cyber security
India News

What's Brewing

'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers mark queen's death

'Our hearts are broken': UK newspapers mark queen's death

DH Radio | Deep-dive into 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu'

DH Radio | Deep-dive into 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu'

'Brahmastra' movie review: 'Love Storiyan' ruin VFX

'Brahmastra' movie review: 'Love Storiyan' ruin VFX

In pics | The queen with world leaders over the years

In pics | The queen with world leaders over the years

'The Simpsons', 'The Crown': The queen in pop culture

'The Simpsons', 'The Crown': The queen in pop culture

 