WB to reward those giving info on illegal cracker unit

Bengal govt to reward those providing info on illegal firecracker units

The state government is also mooting to test firecrackers for safety standards and environmental pollution

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 27 2023, 06:36 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 06:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

With 16 killed in four blasts in West Bengal in the last 10 days, the state government on Friday announced that it will reward anyone who provides information to the administration on the operation of illegal firecracker units, a senior official said.

In a meeting, the district magistrates were asked to ensure that only those firecracker units that have explosive and fire licenses, besides training certificates from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, be allowed to function, he said.

Firecracker storing facilities should also have necessary licences from the government, the official said. The state government is also mooting to test firecrackers for safety standards and environmental pollution before those are released in the market, he said.

At least 16 people have been killed and several others injured in four blasts in different locations in the state since May 16.

West Bengal
India News
Firecraker

