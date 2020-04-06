Bengal Imams Association urged to abide by lockdown

Bengal Imams Association urged to abide by lockdown

Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  Apr 06 2020
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 20:42 ist
The Bengal Imams Association, a major organization of Muslim clerics in West Bengal on Monday urged people to stay indoors on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and abide by the nationwide lockdown in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“Usually Muslims in several areas take out rallies on the occasion. At several places it is considered as a ritual and celebrated as a festival… But keeping the current situation in mind please stay sat home and abide by the lockdown,” stated a release by the organization.

It also urged people not to take out rallies on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in view of the outbreak

