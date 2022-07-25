Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee does not require immediate hospitalisation: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar official

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with a school job scam, was on Monday flown to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where doctors said that he suffers from chronic diseases but does not need immediate hospitalisation.

The Calcutta High Court had on July 24 directed the ED, which arrested Chatterjee in connection the scam, to take him to the health facility in the neighbouring state by an air ambulance.

Also Read | If found guilty, he must be punished: Mamata after minister's arrest in jobs scam

“We have conducted a thorough screening (of Chatterjee). He has some chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation,” AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters.

The court has been informed about Chatterjee’s health status, Biswas added.