Bengal polls: Over 86% polling registered in phase 2

Bengal polls: Over 86% polling registered in phase 2

Among constituencies, Bankura district's Kotulpur recorded the highest polling percentage of 90 per cent

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 02 2021, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 20:50 ist
Voters stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Phase 2 of West Bengal's legislative election in Nandigram on April 1, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 86.11 per cent in the second phase of polling held in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts, Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said on Friday.

After the second phase of polling was over on Thursday, the CEO's office had said that 80.43 per cent of 75.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise. An updated figure was released on Friday.

The Nandigram constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been locked in a fight with protege- turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, polled 88.01 per cent votes, the CEO said.

Read: Didi runs govt on 3T model of ‘tolabaji’, ‘tanasahi’, ‘tushtikaran’: Amit Shah

Among the four districts, the highest voter turnout of 87.42 per cent was registered in Purba Medinipur, followed by Bankura (86.98 per cent), South 24 Parganas (86.74 per cent), and Paschim Medinipur (83.84 per cent).

Among constituencies, Bankura district's Kotulpur recorded the highest polling percentage of 90 per cent, while the lowest voter turnout of 72.68 per cent was registered in Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur district, Aftab said. Apart from a few sporadic incidents of violence, the polling was more and less peaceful in the second phase, Aftab had said on Thursday.

The state registered 84.63 per cent polling in the first phase on March 27.

The third phase of the election will be held in West Bengal on April 6. The state will see five more phases and the last one will be conducted on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Suvendu Adhikari
Nandigram
BJP
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

 