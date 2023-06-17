Bengal State Election Commission moves Supreme Court over Calcutta HC's order on panchayat polls

West Bengal State Election Commission has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in the upcoming panchayat elections, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha has been called by Governor C V Ananda Bose at 2 pm on Saturday for discussion over the panchayat election-related issues.

The panchayat polls in the state are scheduled for July 8, while the results will be out on July 11.

More details to follow...