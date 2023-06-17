Bengal State Election Commission moves Supreme Court over Calcutta HC's order on panchayat polls

West Bengal State Election Commission has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in the upcoming panchayat elections, reported news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha has been called by Governor C V Ananda Bose at 2 pm on Saturday for discussion over the panchayat election-related issues.
The panchayat polls in the state are scheduled for July 8, while the results will be out on July 11.
More details to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe
Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit
Challenges of a greying population
Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic
A theory of justice
Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?
Is our furniture going pudgy?