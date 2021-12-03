Bengal to soon conduct trials of Covid-19 booster shots

The West Bengal government is planning to soon conduct trials of Covid-19 booster shots in the metropolis, and has started feasibility tests at different medical establishments, a senior official of the health department said on Friday.

Six hospitals have come forward so far, expressing their willingness to be part of the trials, he said.

"We are conducting feasibility tests in the city, where we are planning to have trials of the booster dose," the official said.

School of Tropical Medicine, College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital are the three government medical facilties that have evinced interest in this regard.

"We have also written to the Drugs Controller General of India, and hope to get a positive reply," he said.

Priority would be given to those in the healthcare sector for trials of the booster shots.

“Around 600 people will be chosen primarily from the sector,” the official added.

