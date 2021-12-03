INSACOG recommends Covid-19 booster shot for those above 40 amid Omicron concerns

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has recommended providing a Covid-19 booster dose for people aged over 40 years and those under 'at risk' categories in the wake of concerns around the Omicron variant.

On Thursday, the Centre confirmed the country's first two cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka.

The body, in its bulletin dated November 29, pointed out that those with high risk of exporsure to the virus needs to be vaccinated with a booster dose on priority as they have a low level of antibodies. INSACOG also expressed their concern regarding those still unvaccinated and called for their 'immediate vaccination'.

"Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk/high-exposure may be considered since low levels of neutralising antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although the risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced by vaccination," the bulletin said.

Relying on just herd immunity and vaccine-induced immunity may be insufficient against Omicron, the forum said, as more is to be learnt about the new variant.

The recommendation came amid demands for a booster dose of Covid vaccines by lawmakers during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the pandemic situation in the country.

The INSACOG said genomic surveillance will be critical for early detection of the presence of this variant, to enable necessary public health measures. It also recommended monitoring travel to and from the known affected areas, and contact tracing of Covid-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas has been implemented along with increased testing.

