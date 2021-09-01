Bihar administers record over 23 lakh Covid vaccinations in one day

A record number of 23.5 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in a single day in Bihar, the state health department said on Wednesday.

The feat was achieved with several districts like Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gaya and East Champaran reporting inoculation of more than one lakh beneficiaries each on Tuesday, which was marked for ‘Tikakaran Mahaabhiyan’ (vaccination megadrive).

In tweets put out late Tuesday night, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed elation over the state having crossed the 20-lakh mark, and said the brisk pace would enable it to achieve the target of "six crore vaccine doses in six months".

(2/2) 31 अगस्त को चलाए गए टीकाकरण महा अभियान में 10 हज़ार से अधिक टीकाकरण केंद्र चालू कर रिकॉर्ड 22.5 लाख से भी अधिक लाभार्थियों का टीकाकरण किया गया है। सभी को धन्यवाद। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 31, 2021

He also stated that so far, more than two crore doses of vaccines have been administered in Bihar.