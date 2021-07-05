Bihar eases Covid curbs, all govt, private offices allowed to function as usual

Following a dip in Bihar's new coronavirus cases, all government and private offices have been permitted to open in the state, and visitors who are vaccinated can enter the offices, CM Nitish Kumar announced on Monday.

Universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, and schools for classes XI and XII will open with 50 per cent attendance of students, Kumar said.

(2/3) विश्वविद्यालय, सभी कॉलेज, तकनीकि शिक्षण संस्थान, सरकारी प्रशिक्षण संस्थान, ग्यारहवीं एवं बारहवीं तक के विद्यालय 50% छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ खुलेंगे।

शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के व्यस्क छात्र-छात्राओं, शिक्षकों एवं कर्मियों के लिए टीकाकरण की विशेष व्यवस्था होगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

"Special arrangements will be made for vaccination of adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions," he said,

Restaurants and other food places are also permitted to be open with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Bihar currently has 1,435 active Covid-19 cases.