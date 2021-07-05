Bihar eases Covid curbs, all govt, private offices allowed to function as usual

Bihar eases Covid curbs, offices to function as usual

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 15:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Following a dip in Bihar's new coronavirus cases, all government and private offices have been permitted to open in the state, and visitors who are vaccinated can enter the offices, CM Nitish Kumar announced on Monday. 

Universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, and schools for classes XI and XII will open with 50 per cent attendance of students, Kumar said.

"Special arrangements will be made for vaccination of adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions," he said, 

Restaurants and other food places are also permitted to be open with a 50 per cent seating capacity. 

Bihar currently has 1,435 active Covid-19 cases. 

