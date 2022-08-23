Bihar Industry Minister appeals to state's people to avoid other states' products

Bihar Industry Minister Samir Mahaseth on Monday appealed to the state's people to avoid products made outside Bihar, saying that it increases consumption of domestic products and GST collection of the state.

Inaugurating an industrial food plant in Hajipur, he said: "Avoid products made in other states by giving an excuse of abdominal disorder. Use products that are made inside Bihar. It will increase production of the state and also revenue in the form of GST.

"When we use a product made in another state, we pay GST which goes to that state. Hence, in a bid to build Bihar, avoid products of other states. Being a minister of state government, it would be negative but people are free to do anything they want."

Recently, a senior BJP leader publicly said that his party wants to break all regional parties in the country, and the statement is seen as one of the reasons the NDA broke in Bihar, with the Janata Dal-United walking out and tying up again with the RJD for a Mahagathbandhan government. The statement of Mahaseth, of the RJD, is attributed to promoting regionalism in Bihar and boosting regional parties.